70 Dead, Others Injured As Flash Flood Hits Afghanistan

A flash flooding that occurred on Wednesday in Parwan district of Northern Afghanistan, has claimed 70 lives and left dozens injured.

People were sleeping at the time the flooding started.

Confirming the incident, the provincial Spokeswoman, Waheeda Shakar, said the flood victims comprised mostly of women and children, while adding that number of deaths is expected to rise later.

Similarly, the Governor of Parawan, Fazludin Ayar, told newsmen that it is possible that hundreds were killed in the flood, adding that some persons were still searching for their belongings in aftermath of the incident.

A resident of Charikar, the City struck by the flood, Abdul Majid disclosed that two families from the neighborhood were still stuck beneath the wreakage, pleaded for more rescue team to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani has directed for imediate assistance to be given to the flood victims, while saying that the Eastern and Northern parts of Afghanistan witnesses intense rainfall in period of summer, which brings flood to the country.