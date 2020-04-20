70 In Lagos: Outrage As NCDC Confirms 70 New #COVID19 Cases In Lagos

There is currently an outrage on Twitter, following the confirmation of 70 new cases of the coronavirus in Lagos State.

See reactions:

“NCDC always comes to announce these cases in the night so that when we sleep we will forget about it. 86 new cases?!! 70 in lagos!! Does lagos think this is presidential election? 😭”

NCDC always comes to announce these cases in the night so that when we sleep we will forget about it. 86 new cases?!! 70 in lagos!! Does lagos think this is presidential election? 😭 — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) April 19, 2020

“NCDC just drop the new cases and we have 70 in Lagos only, guys forget the 3 month assumption, we will be using 1 year at home… this is becoming serious everyday.”

NCDC just drop the new cases and we have 70 in Lagos only, guys forget the 3 month assumption, we will be using 1 year at home… this is becoming serious everyday — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 19, 2020

“Lagos isn’t on lockdown, people are still moving freely. Public vehicles are very much commuting people from one end to the other, talk more of private. At least, my neighbor’s friends came here to drink with him today, this 70 in Lagos is just rehearsals. Kasa kasa shi n bo😢😢”

Lagos isn’t on lockdown, people are still moving freely. Public vehicles are very much commuting people from one end to the other, talk more of private. At least, my neighbor’s friends came here to drink with him today, this 70 in Lagos is just rehearsals. Kasa kasa shi n bo😢😢 — Osamagbe Enabunlele (@Moti_dqueen) April 19, 2020

“70 in Lagos, Our generation is so lazy that we are being called to #StayHome and watch Netflix in order to save the world and we still fail to do so.”

70 in Lagos, Our generation is so lazy that we are being called to #StayHome and watch Netflix in order to save the world and we still fail to do so pic.twitter.com/gX6j5o3At2 — Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) April 19, 2020

“70 in Lagos is not what is paining me alone, but the fact that I’ve been locked indoors for over 3 weeks just because I want to ‘stop the spread’ and yet the numbers keep increasing! 😭💔”

70 in Lagos is not what is paining me alone, but the fact that I've been locked indoors for over 3 weeks just because I want to 'stop the spread' and yet the numbers keep increasing! 😭💔 — Sleek Timmy 🐓 (@ShyBloggerPR) April 19, 2020