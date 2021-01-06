731 Corps Members Contracts COVID-19 – PTF

By Adejumo Enock

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has confirmed that 731 members of the Batch B National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a briefing on Tuesday.

The PTF Boss said the COVID-19 test was conducted on the corp members using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs)

According to him, “Out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, 731 tested positives compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A”.

Mustapha said that the cases were recorded from corps members from every states of the federation.

He said, “Cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation. There is also a rising rate of infections among healthcare workers and it calls for the escalation of surveillance.

Furthermore, he added that “As at date, the statistics for Nigeria shows the following: Cumulative cases: 91,351; Cumulative Tests: 958,911; Deaths: 1,318 and Week 53 recorded 57 deaths, the highest for any single week since we started.