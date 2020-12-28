75-Year-Old Israeli Dies Two Hours After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

By Adejumo Enock
A 75 years old Israeli man from Beit Shean died on Monday from cardiac arrest two hours after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The Nation reported that the man received the vaccine at 8:30 in the morning, and waited for the customary time at the health clinic before he was released to his home.
Later, the man died from heart failure after he lost consciousness.
According to the Health Ministry said, “A 75-year-old man from the north of the country suffering from active heart disease and malignant disease, who has undergone a number of heart attacks, was vaccinated this morning against the coronavirus and died at home shortly after the procedure”.
“The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, has appointed a case investigation committee headed by the head of the Safety and Quality Division in the Ministry of Health.
The Health Ministry added that, “We share in the family’s grief,” the ministry said, adding that “Initial examination does not show a link between the unfortunate incident and the vaccination.”
“The vaccination campaign continues”.