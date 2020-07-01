774,000 Jobs: I’m Answerable Only To Buhari — Keyamo Says

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has accused some political leaders of attempting to blackmail him into surrendering the innovative public works job creation programme meant to create 774,000 unskilled jobs.

The 774.000 approved jobs were part of the effort of the Federal Government to reduce unemployment and comes under the special public works programme of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), specifically targeting unskilled persons in the rural communities.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the inauguration of state selection committees of the federal government’s public works programme, Keyamo, however, vowed that only Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him can stop him from piloting the programme to a successful conclusion.

He warned the state chairmen not to compromise on the objective of the initiative to give the opportunity to the people.

According to Keyamo, any chairman that failed to adhere to the guidelines on the operation of the scheme would be removed.

In his words: “There have been attempts at blackmailing me in this particular programme too to make us also yield to political leaders and we have said no – not while I am here.

“I have a pedigree; I have a background; I have where I am coming from. Before I came into public office, I have a pedigree and what I stand for.

“Except Mr. President, who appointed me stops me, and who gave me the opportunity and rare privilege to drive this programme, except he stops me, no other political leader or person can stop me. I am answerable only to Mr. President.”