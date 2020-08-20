774,000 Public Works Jobs: SERAP Condemns Reports That Governors, Lawmakers Shared Slots Among Themselves, Vows Legal Action

An accountability organisation, Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP), has reacted to the allegations of job slots given to state governors and lawmakers from the 774,000 public works jobs of the Federal Government.

This is coming, following reports that political office holders in the country have been allocated 15 percent slots of the jobs.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organization described the reports as a blatant violation of constitutional and international anti-corruption standards.

SERAP said: “This is a blatant violation of constitutional and international anti-corruption standards. We’re suing to expose those involved & to hold them to account.”

The public works jobs is a three month Federal Government programme designed to employ 1,000 artisan youths from each of the 774 local government councils in the country.

Beneficiaries will be paid N20,000 each monthly.