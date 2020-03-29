7m People Left Wuhan, China In January After Govt Officials Knew About The Human To Human Transmission Of #COVID19 — Political Scientist Says

Political Scientist, Ian Bremmer, has revealed that 7 million people left Wuhan, China in January after govt officials knew about the coronavirus human to human transmission (and suppressed it) before travel was restricted.

This was contained in a tweet on hus verified twitter handle, @ianbremmer.

China said an announcement that the quarantine of Wuhan would be eased was prematurely issued without approval from top officials, according to Bloomberg.

The lockdown of the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus emerged would remain fully in place, it said.

The abrupt about-turn within a matter of hours added to the confusion emanating from the devastated city of 11 million which has been sealed off since Jan. 23.

Where Wuhan is located has also adjusted its official count of infected people multiple times in recent weeks, fueling mistrust of the official narrative emerging from the epicenter of the outbreak.

As of 28 March, more than 600,000 people have been infected in more than 150 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

There have been over 27,000 deaths globally. Just over 3,000 of those deaths have occurred in mainland China, where the coronavirus was first recorded in the city of Wuhan. Italy has been hardest hit, though, with over 9,000 fatalities, and Spain has seen more than 5,000 deaths. The US now has more confirmed cases than any other country. Many of those who have died had underlying health conditions, which the coronavirus complicated.

More than 130,000 people are recorded as having recovered from the coronavirus.