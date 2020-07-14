$8.5 Scam: How We Arrested Internet Fraud Kingpin, Onwuzruike – EFCC

The Assistant Detective Superintendent (ADS) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), M. T Iko, Sulieman yesterday, affirmed that Onwuzuruike Kingsley was arrested with possession of an Iphone 11, three international passports and an Acura car.

The trial for Mr Onwuzuruike continued in a Federal High Court in Port Hacourt, handling the proceedings in court on allegations tendered by Suleiman is Justice A. T Mohammed.

EFCC witness Sulieman, disclosed to the court that Kingsley was arrested with a Galaxy Phone, a Laptop and some passports, he added that during the course of their investigation, different letters were written to Egyptian, Thailand and the United States Embassy as evidence to their investigations.

Suleiman disclosed that Mr. Kingsley was arrested, after the commission received an information concerning his fraudulent activities; commenced in depth investigation and arrested him in Umuahia, Abia State.

“He was arrested with the possession of incriminating items, some of which that is popular with the so call Yahoo Boys”, he noted.

Mr Kingsley is being prosecuted on eight count charges, centered on false identification, conspiracies, obtaining the sum of $8.500.000.00. He once lied about being the CEO of Prime Trust Credit located in the United States of America, in which he in duping another victim, an Egyptian of $6,500.000.00.

Justice Mohammed however, adjourned the case to the 16th of July, 2020 for the final completion of it.