8 Bandits Killed, 30 Cows Recovered By Police In Kastina

Police Command in Kastina State has recently confirmed the killing of eight persons, suspected to be bandits and in the process recovered 30 stolen cars in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

This confirmation was made by Division’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah in Kastina, on Saturday.

The suspected bandits according to him, shot dead Shafi’i Sulieman aged 65 alongside one Yakubu Idris, 70 and carted away with numerous cows gotten in the area.

SP Isah revealed that reports gotten from the village that gunmen suspected to be bandits, about 40 in number with AK-47 rifles, prompted the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Batsari, managed Operation to swing immediate into action.

“On their way to the village, the police officials were assaulted by the bandits, they equally responded and in the process killed one, as others escaped barely with grievous injuries, adding that they recovered 30 cows from the bandits.

He further said that after the confrontation with the bandits, the DPO organized a search team, comprising of people from the community. Together, they recovered the remains of additional seven bandits they believed to have died from wound sustained in the fight with the police.

“N22,300; 13 empty shells of live ammunition of 7.62mm and numerous charms were all recovered from the deceased bodies of the victims”, he added.