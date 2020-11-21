8 Dead, 31 Injured As Mortal Shell Hits Kabul Residential Areas

By Onwuka Gerald

Eight persons have been killed and 31 injured after 23 mortar shells slammed into various parts of the Afghan capital on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, Interior Ministry Spokesperson, Tariq Arian said the shell came directly from two cars. He added that no one immediately took responsibility for the attack.

On their part, Iran’s embassy in Kabul via a Tweet, said one rocket landed in the Iranian Embassy compound, adding that some shrapnel hit the building which in the process, damaged the windows.

“The accident however claimed no lives and all the staff are completely fine”, they added.

Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan after visiting Kabul, condemned the attack and cautioned that vigilance is crucial against the spoilers who are bent to making sure that peace ceases to exist.

The attack comes just as representatives from the Afghan government and Taliban proceed with their talks in Qatar.