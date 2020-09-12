8 Dead, Others Injured, Homes Burnt In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

A 60-year-old widow, a mother of 6 children and a 56-year-old man have been killed by suspected Fulani militia in Manyi-Mashin village, Zamandabo ward, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Officer, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Luka Binniyat, the alleged fatal attack on the community took place in the early hours of Friday.

The statement explained that the suspected Fulani militias burnt down almost all the houses in the village, looting and carting away valuables.

Binniyat said though men of Operation Safe Haven promptly responded, the militia fled before their arrival.

BREAKINGTIMES Recall that Fulani militia on the 8th of September, 2020 laid ambush on three three young farmers from Atakmawei village in Zamandabo Ward in Atyap Chiefdom.

The Atyap youths were said to have gone to work in their Sugar cane farm about a kilometre from their village. The armed herdsmen reportedly came from hiding and struck, descending on them with daggers and machetes.

25-year-old Anthony Magaji, a final year Higher National Diploma (HND) student with Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, was hacked down with an axe, which killed him instantly.

24-year-old Isaac Thomas, also a National Diploma (ND) student of the same school, managed to escape with life-threatening injuries, while the third escaped with less injury.

“Meanwhile, we have received complains of farmers in Gora axis of Atyap Chiefdom, who say that Fulani men occasionally sneak into their farms and destroy large swaths of growing food crops, thus leaving them with a bleak prospect of hunger in the near future. All these gory development is taking place after a much-publicized peace deal was reached between natives of Atyap Chiefdom on one side and their long time settled Hausa and Fulani representatives on 23rd August 2020 in Unguwan Wakili, close to Zangon Kataf town,” the statement read partly.

It noted that on the 8th of September, 2020, an attack was launched again by Fulani militias at Kitsarapang village in Kizachi Chiwo of Kizachi community, Tsam Chiefdom in Kauru local government area.

The statement stressed that the attack claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel David Yohanna, leaving two persons grievously with gunshots namely Sunday Zango Stephen, 48 and Zakka John, 23 who are now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Jos.

“Three decomposing corpses were found on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday, 6th September 2020 who were among four persons that were abducted during a brazen operation last week at Maraban Rido, a suburb of Kaduna in Chikun local government area all in Southern Kaduna,” the statement explained.

SOKAPU requested the Federal Government, through Operation Safe Haven, under the Command of Major General Chukwu Emeka Okonkwo, “to expedite action and bring to book all the Fulani militia that are currently occupying 101 Southern Kaduna Communities in four of our LGAs.”