8 ‘Kidnappers’ Nabbed In Osun State

Police In Osun State have arrested eight suspected kidnappers.

According to the Police, the suspects have confessed to killing four of their victims.

Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, confirmed on Saturday that the suspects were arrested at Omo-Ijesa village in Osun State.

The suspects; Orikashima David, Teryange Demenogo, Terngu Tortindi, Anawuese Akough, Mbalumulum Kaorga, Comfort Terdoo, Michael Msendoo and Aondoaseer Terver, are all Tivs from Benue State, Opalola said.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects were arrested through credible intelligence received by policemen trailing the abductors of a 65-year-old, Mrs Akiishi Catherine.

The suspects were said to have kidnapped the woman in Benue State and brought her to the village in Osun as deceptive tactics to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue State.

The PPRO said that the suspects want to use the village in Osun as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom.

Opalola said the suspects eventually killed the woman, adding that they would be handed over to the Benue State Police Command as soon as the preliminary investigation is concluded.