8 Killed as Bandits Attack Local Government Areas of Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that at least eight people have been killed, and four others injured by armed bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs made this known to Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State while briefing him on the security situation of the state.

“At Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun local government area, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, which then somersaulted, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured,” he said.

Those who lost their lives in the crash are listed as Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Abdu.

According to Mr Aruwan, those who sustained injuries are Zainab Alhaji Usman, Surayya Bello, Khalifa Sani and Ushe Sani.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu in Kajuru LGA, and killed one Amos Yari.

Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa LGA, and shot dead one Alhaji Sule, a business man in the area, after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.