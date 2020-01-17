8 Senators to watch in the Trump Impeachment Trial

On Thursday, it became official: The Senate impeachment trial into President Donald Trump is underway.
While the ultimate outcome seems predetermined — it’s very hard to see 67 senators voting for Trump’s removal — that doesn’t mean the way we get from here to there doesn’t matter and won’t be potentially politically consequential.
While 67 votes are necessary to remove Trump, the rules governing the proceedings — including on the question of whether witnesses should be called — are determined by a simple majority.
Which means that any coalition of 51 senators can overrule the wishes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and, by extension, Trump.
With that in mind, here’s a look at eight senators to keep an eye on as the trial wears on. If there are going to be rebellions — even small ones — it’s likely to come from someone in this group.