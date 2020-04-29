“80 in Lagos” Trends As NCDC Confirms 80 New Cases Of #COVID19 In Lagos State

In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 80 new cases of the coronavirus in Lagos State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 844.

Following this development, some Nigerians have reacted on Twitter. See below some reactions.

@AsiwajuLerry wrote: “Another 80 in Lagos yet no one knows someone that knows someone that knows someone that actually knows someone who’s infected ???”

@RealDreylo wrote: “The increasing cases in Lagos is not ending soon. Save money for Uber so won’t enter Danfo, as hard as it is I think it’s best if indeed you want to go out. If you don’t have anywhere to go sit at home. You’re not among the 80 in lagos today, may you not be among the 60 tomorrow.”

@Shawnifee wrote: “80 in Lagos?

“And some of you are eagerly looking forward to going out when the lockdown is eased on May 4.

“Just carry extra insha Allah with you, ’cause you’ll really need it.”

@eniturn wrote: “80 in Lagos, 38 in kano. Once again, Buhari was just whyning us about 4th of May.

“Sinzu (1) – citizens (0)”

@ObongRoviel wrote: “80 in Lagos are from people tested o

“What of people that came in contact with the 80 people ?

“What of people that came in contact with the people that came in contact with the 80 people ?

“What of people that came in contact with …. Ahhh E dun Be”

