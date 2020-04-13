82-Year-Old Former Prime Minister of Togo, Edem Kodjo is dead

Ex-Prime Minister of Togo, Edem Kodjo, 82 years old is dead.

The former diplomat, served as the prime minister of Togo for about three years; 1994 to 1996 and 2005 to 2006. This was under the leadership of a former president Gnassingbe Eyadema.

Edem died in Paris on Saturday April 11 as was confirmed via a tweet by Foreign Minister, Robert Dussey.

“A brilliant academic, and an ardent Pan-African, our beloved Edem Kodjo died in Paris after a long illness.

“You will always remain a reference for us’. On the eve of Easter, you practicing Christian return to your creator. Condolences to his family.” He tweeted.

Brillant universitaire, et panafricain concaincu, notre Bien aimé Edem kodjo est décédé à Paris après une longue maladie. « Tu resteras toujours une référence pour nous ». À la veille de Pâques, toi chrétien pratiquant tu retournes vers ton créateur. Condoléances à sa famille pic.twitter.com/Fr5rF0orrg — Robert Dussey (@rdussey) April 11, 2020

Edem occupied quite a couple of public offices both within his country, Togo and in Africa. He served as Minister of Finance 1973 to 1976) and as Minister of Foreign Affairs (1976 to 1978) for Togo. Between July 18 and 22, 1978, Organisation of African Unity held a summit in Khartoum, where Edem was elected as the Secretary-General.