82-Yr-Old Man Nabbed For Stabbing His Wife Of 50 Years To Death In Imo

Police in Imo State, on Monday said that it has arrested, the Ex-Director General, DG, of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Theophilus Okere.

Okere, 82, stabbed the wife of 50 years to death, at Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, on Saturday.

Orlando Ikeokwu, Police State Public Relations Officer, who confirmed this in Owerri, also said that investigation has commenced as the man is now in police custody.

At the moment, no reason has been given even from the police that led to the stabbing to death incident. Just as many people have said it could be a result of “marital misunderstanding”.

“I can confirm the news, the man is said to be 82 years old, while the home is presently deserted.

“Also, it was his son that moved her from the village and that she died on the way to the hospital. The man has been arrested, he is presently in custody,” the police shortly said.

An 82-year-pld man has been arrested for stabbing his wife of 50 years to death in Imo State, Nigeria. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) May 25, 2020