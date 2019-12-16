9 best ways to spend money during this Christmas season

Saving money during Christmas is not the norm as this period is a time to share gifts with friends and family. As many go on spending sprees, they often end up broke and bankrupt by the time the new year is ushered in. To prevent the drought from hitting your account, Hash Economy shares with you 9 ideas that can help you spend wisely this festive period;

1. Shop Early

Don’t wait for Black Friday to start Christmas shopping. Look for sales all year long. When you’re mindful of your list throughout the year, you’ll spread out both the spending and the stress. And maybe even get rid of the stress altogether.

If you missed the chance to jump on the early shopping train this year, don’t worry. Just remember it in January when you’re budgeting for the next Christmas season!

2.Make a shopping list

The malls in different cities are flooded with goods for potential customers. They are expecting you to visit their stores to empty the shelves when you go Christmas shopping. If you randomly stop by any of them, the possibility of spending beyond your capacity is high. So, it is advisable to draw up a list before you do any shopping.

3.Spend Less on Traditions

Why do you send Christmas cards to everyone you’ve ever met? Oh, because your mom always did?

The real question here is this: Why do we hold on to expensive traditions that don’t mean much anymore? We aren’t suggesting you stop going around the table sharing your favorite Christmas memories. Those sound like beautiful traditions. But making a 20-layer, authentic Swiss chocolate cake for your family? Maybe drop that one. Nobody needs the calories anyway.

4.Take advantage of discount vouchers and coupons

One benefit of shopping online is that you get amazing discounts, vouchers as well as coupons. Before you make the down payment on any item, hunt for a coupon and try to save some cash in the process.

5.Sell Your Old Stuff

It’s almost that time again—time to get more stuff. So in preparation, why don’t you get rid of some of your old stuff? Not only will you make room for new things, but you’ll also make some money to buy other people stuff.

Yes, we’re making a little light of it. You know the season isn’t supposed to be about stuff. But try clearing out some things you never use and make some money in the process! you can sell your old stuff on www.jiji.ng.

6.Make Presents (DIY-Do It Yourself)

If you want to give something personal, memorable and one of a kind, make it! Pinterest has a wealth of ideas and instructions. If you aren’t super crafty, you can bake up a storm, put together a gift basket of someone’s favorite things, or whip up some sugar scrubs. Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like something homemade.

7.Donate to Charity

What can you get for the hardest-to-buy-for people on your list? Nothing. Instead, give money in their honor to their favorite charity. Create a card or get one from the organization explaining the donation.

You should also reach out to the homeless, orhpans, widows or widowers in your little ways.

8.Imperfect is great

Aiming for perfection is ultimately futile. Things can and do go wrong. That’s life and trying to fight that fact only leads to stress and heartache. If you try to be the ultimate Christmas host, you will spend money that you don’t necessarily have. That’s including getting tired and not enjoying your festive season. That way madness lies. Do it your way with the resources you have available; such as your humour and your kind heart.

9.Remember the January hangover

January is usually financially challenging for many because of the expenses that come with the festive period. To cope with this challenge, it is advisable to plan and budget wisely ahead of the festive period. With this, you would have established a certain amount of money to be spent during and after the festive period to ensure you don’t spend past your limit during the December spending spree.