9 Kidnapped Police Officers Rescued As IGP Assures Calmness On Highways

By Adejumo Enock



The Nigerian Police Force have Successfully rescued it’s officers who were Kidnapped earlier on 8th November, 2020.



This Was disclosed in a statement released by The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.



The Officers who were all Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) were Kidnapped by a group of suspected bandits while traveling through Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State.



According to the report, two of the kidnapped Police Officers are already receiving treatment, while the remaining seven are being debriefed.



Also, the Statement reads that the delay in publicizing the unfortunate incident was deliberate as the Force is trying to protect the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue Operation, as well as the safety of its Officers.



Similarly, The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu assured Nigerians that the Force is working tirelessly to ensure safe highways as the yuletide approcahes.