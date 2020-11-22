9 Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Governor Zulum’s Convoy Again

By Seun Adeuyi

Again, Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday ambushed an advance team of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, killing seven soldiers and members of Civilian-JTF.

SaharaReporters quoted sources as saying the incident happened at Ja’alta along Gajiram to Monguno Road.

The insurgents attacked the convoy on their way to Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA) to distribute food items to newly resettled displaced persons.

According to sources, Zulum had earlier flown by helicopter to the town with some top government officials.

The online newspaper quoted a soldier attached to the governor to have said, “We were attacked by the gunmen who came with about six trucks and seven motorcycles. We engaged them but they have already destabilised.

“We had no option than to abort the trip and returned back to Maiduguri with corpses of the deceased.

“About seven people died immediately but two of my colleagues (soldiers) died from gunshot injuries when we got back to Maiduguri.”

Nine security men in the advance team were killed in a fierce battle with the terrorists.

This is the third attack on Zulum in Baga in three months. The governor’s convoy was attacked twice along the Baga Highway in September.