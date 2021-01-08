92-Year-Old Woman Injected With Fake COVID-19 Vaccine In UK

By Seun Adeuyi

Police in the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday hunted a fraudster who tricked a 92-year-old woman into handing over £160 to receive a fake COVID-19 vaccine jab in what they described as a “disgusting and totally unacceptable assault”.

The conman was said to have knocked on the door of the pensioner in Surbiton, southwest London, late last year, claiming to work for the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

The woman let him into her home not knowing his intention. He then jabbed her in the arm with a “dart-like implement” before asking her for £160 ($217, 177 euros), saying it would be refunded.

According to the City of London Police, known for investigating frauds and other scams, the substance injected was unknown, but the victim showed no ill effects.

Detective Inspector, Kevin Ives said, “It is crucial we catch him as soon as possible as not only is he defrauding individuals of money, he may endanger people’s lives.”