Gunmen abduct Imam’s sons, one other in Abaji

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two sons of the Chief Imam of Abaji central mosque alongside one other person.

Breaking Times gathered that Umar Bala and Hamza Bala, sons of the chief Imam, Alhaji Bala, were kidnapped alongside another resident, Sagir Isah, in the area.

A member of the victims’ family, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened on Friday, around 11: 47 pm when about 30 armed men invaded two houses behind senior staff quarters in the area.

He said the gunmen scaled over the fence of one of the victims house, while others surrounded the building.

He said those standing outside the gate shot several times into the air to scare away neighbours, while the other gang members broke down the door and gained entrance into the house.

“They used a heavy stone to destroy the door and some of them entered the room and whisked Umar and Hamza away, while the others took positions inside the compound,” he said.

According to him, the gunmen after abducting Umar and Hamza, proceeded to the victims’ neighbour’s house where they abducted Sagir.

“But they first attacked the security man where one of the gunmen used a cutlass to hit the security man while another used a big stick to hit him and he became unconscious,” he said.

He said the kidnappers has established contact with the family and are demanding N15 million ransom but said negotiations are still on going.

It was also learnt that the kidnappers carted away food stuff, including a half bag of rice, beans, a 20 litre gallon of palm oil and some ingredients from the two houses they invaded.

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, led members of his traditional council to sympathise with the families of the kidnapped persons, but he declined to speak to our reporter.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza was not available for comment.