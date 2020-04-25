Covid19: Gov. Sanwo-Olu Approves Online Lectures For Lagos State Tertiary Institutions

The Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Tokunbo Wahab in a press statement announced that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved Online Lectures for some schools in Lagos State. Wahab said:

“‘Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the virtual classes to ensure physical distancing among students and their lecturers.”

“The move will also help in the maintenance of the State’s tertiary academic calendar despite the COVID-19 pandemic. All students should maximise the unique opportunity to keep themselves engaged while the lockdown arising from the pandemic lasts.”

Wahab also listed the seven schools in the state that will be benefiting from the online lectures, they are as follows : Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) , Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Lagos State College of Health Technology, Adeniran Ogunsanyan College of Education and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education

Wahab further Stated that e-portals will be created which will allow for the online classes. The Lagos State Government have said that the approval of this Online classes is to curb the effects of the Covid19 pandemic on Education.