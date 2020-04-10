“A Call for Extra Vigilance as Cybercriminals Exploit Covid19” —Ministry Of Communication

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has released a press statement to urge Nigerians to be more vigilant as cyber criminals use the Covid19 outbreak to exploit the nation.

The Ministry tweeted:

“A CALL FOR EXTRA VIGILANCE AS CYBERCRIMINALS EXPLOIT COVID19 “

The statement revealed that due to the lockdown and social distancing required to stop the spread of COVID-19, many Nigerians have adopted online platforms and e-payments, although it is a good way to to make Nigeria a Digital Nation and develop National digital economy policy and strategy, however, it breeds room for more cyber attacks .

The Minister Isa Ali Pantami further listed some examples of these cyber attack

“Phishing attack aimed at infecting systems or extracting sensitive information ”

“video-teleconferencing hijacking also called zoom bombing”

See statement below





The Minister urged Nigerians to be more cautious and take security measures why interacting online,especially when banking online.