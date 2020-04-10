0 comments

“A Call for Extra Vigilance as Cybercriminals Exploit Covid19” —Ministry Of Communication

by on April 10, 2020
 

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has released a press statement to urge Nigerians to be more vigilant as cyber criminals use the Covid19 outbreak to exploit the nation.

The Ministry tweeted:

“A CALL FOR EXTRA VIGILANCE AS CYBERCRIMINALS EXPLOIT COVID19 “

The statement revealed that due to the lockdown and social distancing required to stop the spread of COVID-19, many Nigerians have adopted online platforms and e-payments, although it is a good way to to make Nigeria a Digital Nation and develop National digital economy policy and strategy, however, it breeds room for more cyber attacks .

The Minister Isa Ali Pantami further listed some examples of these cyber attack

“Phishing attack aimed at infecting systems or extracting sensitive information ”

READ  CBN Says It Will Not Devalue the Naira, Mulls Proposal for New Forex Window

“video-teleconferencing hijacking also called zoom bombing”

See statement below

The Minister urged Nigerians to be more cautious and take security measures why interacting online,especially when banking online.

Nigeria, Techsavvy

covid19

Osaherun Ighile


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 