‘A conspiracy to murder me has been exposed with solid evidence’ – Femi Fani-Kayode alleges

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that there is a major conspiracy to murder him.

He said the conspiracy has been exposed with solid evidence as those involved have been identified and will hear from him soon.

“The conspiracy to murder me has been exposed with solid evidence. Those that are involved have been identified. The attempt to cover their tracks have failed. The matter has gone to the highest level. All those involved will hear from us SOON.I shall not die.Ur agent has failed,” he tweeted.