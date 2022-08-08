A Glimpse Into KJ Apa’s Personal And Professional Life

If you have ever seen Riverdale, Chris In The Hate You Give, and Jeremy in I Still Believer, A Dog’s Purpose, then you would not be a stranger from KJ Apa. He always did a good job as an actor. KJ Apa has been nominated for eight awards for Archie’s stunning portrayal in the Riverdale series. Let’s dig into his personal and professional life. Let’s see who is Arieta Apa and Timena Apa

Early Life of KJ Apa

KJ Apa was born on 16th June 1997. His full name is Keneti James Fitzgerald. The parents’ names are Tessa Apa and Keneti matai. He grew up in Auckland, New Zealand.

Arieta Apa and Timena Apa

KJ has two siblings named Arieta Apa and Timena Apa. KJ completed his high school at King’s College in Auckland.

Professional Life

KJ played the role of Kane Jenkins in the soap opera Shortland Street when he was a teenager. After that, he came into Hollywood in 2015 and performed well in Riverdale.

He also appeared in many projects such as The Tonight Show, You Brain on Jingle Jangle, The Last Summer, and Dead Reckoning. Moreover, he also sings, writes, and plays songs and guitar. He recorded a solo guitar album in 2014.

KJ Apa’s Net Worth

KJ Apa is earning a handsome amount of money. According to sources, the estimated net worth is $3 million.

Relationship Status

KJ has been in a relationship with French model Clara Berry since February 2020. They post their pictures on Instagram, which show love birds are heads over to each other. They made their appearance in public first time in the first week of February and were together as a couple. According to rumors, before that, he also dated co-star Britt Robertson.

KJ’s Physical Appearance

KJ Apa’s height is five feet and eleven inches. He weighs 165 lbs and maintains 8 packs. Moreover, he follows a strict diet with low carb, low calorie that is prescribed by his trainer named, Alex Fine. His red hair has averted the fans’ attention.

He looks amazing, and once, he admitted that he spent 10 hours in the salon to get the perfect shade of orange. After the pandemic, KJ has grown a big bushy beard, but still, he looks handsome and dashing. He shares the picture on Twitter under the username @clauifernandez