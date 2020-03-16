A-List Female Actors Denounce Sex Toy Shop Harassment Senator As Guild’s Patron

Nigeria’s youngest Senator, Abbo Elisha of the Adamawa Northern Senatorial Zone was last week honoured as the National Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

This has raised concerns amongst Nigerian female actors, as he was caught sometime last year on camera physically assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The Senator, who was not elected at that point in time descended on the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shopowner whom the senator had accused of insulting him, according to video exclusively gotten by an online news medium. He said the shopowner called him a drunk.

The attack happened as an armed mobile police officer looked on, and instead made attempt to arrest the victim.

The victim and her lawyer reported the matter at the Maitama Area Command since May 14, but the police have continued to stall, saying they did not know how to contact Mr Abbo.

The victim and her lawyer were said to have demanded apology from Mr Abbo. They also want him to settle the medical bill and desist from further threats of physical harm against the woman.

They also wanted a criminal investigation and possible prosecution of Mr Abbo for his action.

The matter is currently still in court after stalled hearings.

