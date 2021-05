It is no longer news that anyone who is job searching in Nigeria particularly in Lagos must have been a victim of fake job interview invites or a scam job venue.

An accurate surveyor has exposed confirmed fake jobs and companies in Ikeja, Lagos and other parts in Nigeria.

This comes after the death of Iniobong Umoren (Hiny Humoren), in Akwa Ibom State.

These companies have no particular names. Today, they use one name, tomorrow they change the names.

Below is the full list:

glass house by salvation Bus stop, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos

5. HYINSCO Office. No. 4, 2nd floor, upward sanitas outlet, Alara sStreet, off commercial avenue, Onike, Sabo Yaba, Lagos

6. Plot 5, university press building, along industrial road, Ogba, Lagos

7. 4B, Ogungbeye street — PH Oil&Gas Celeb® (@Neniger1) May 2, 2021

Lagos.,l

10. 1, Olabisi Close, Mende, Maryland (Lagos Resident only) HR 08074645567

11. 32, Olufemi Road, off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere Lagos, YDNJI.

12. Ajumobi Street, Off Acme Road, Mega Chicken bus stop, Ikeja, Lagos.

13. 6, Deji Oyenuga Street, opp Kehinde Odusote Estate — PH Oil&Gas Celeb® (@Neniger1) May 2, 2021

8, Bisi Ogabi Street, Balogun Awolowo Way, Ikeja. HR 09053280994

18. BSM premise, No 4, Kareem Ogungbeye Estate Agidingbi first gate bus stop.

19. 9, Oremeji Street Isolo, Heathstream Alliance and Wellness Homes, Beside Sunrise Microfinance Bank, Gbagada.

20. PSIS HR BOARD, — PH Oil&Gas Celeb® (@Neniger1) May 2, 2021

Road, Awoyokun/Onipanu bus stop.

24. Dream Land Enterprises Limited, No 114, Ijiolu Close, Elekahia Road Portharcourt, River State. REF NO(GS/SD/70)

25. Ground floor, No 2, Akin Osiyemi Street 0pp sterling bank bus stop, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

26. LS-RESOURCE, 3rd floor — PH Oil&Gas Celeb® (@Neniger1) May 2, 2021

No 49, Olowu Street, Off Mobolaji Bank, Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

29. 1st floor Xpress House, Beside Ostra Hotel and Halls off Otunba Jobifele way, Central Business District (CBD) Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

30. 13 Ajumobi Olorounje Street, off acme road, firstgate bus stop, Agidingbi — PH Oil&Gas Celeb® (@Neniger1) May 2, 2021

Ikeja.

31. 7, Obasa road, Chemline building, behind forte oil filling station, Oba Akran, Ikeja

32. M.H.S, 4b Toyin Street, opposite victory Home School before unity b/stop, Ikeja, Lagos. — PH Oil&Gas Celeb® (@Neniger1) May 2, 2021