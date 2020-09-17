“A New Department Can Be Created In EFCC” — Nigerians React As FG Approves Establishment Of New Anti-Corruption Agency

Nigerians on Social Media (Twitter) have reacted, following the approval of the establishment of a new anti-corruption agency by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which will be saddled with proper coordination of all recovered looted assets.

Yesterday, Abubakar Malami, Justice Minster while briefing newsmen after FEC meeting explained that assets recovered have been in the hands of several agencies.

He said better coordination will encourage international/overall coordination in recovering more looted assets.

According to the minister, the new anti-corruption agency named, ‘Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Agency’ is to be saddled with the responsibility of managing the assets that constitute the proceeds of crime in Nigeria.

Below are reactions from Nigerians:

@Akmon10: “I swear, this Buhari government just dey envy Obasanjo government, Buhari sef wan create his own EFCC 😂”

@ayemojubar: “Buhari’s administration has approved the establishment of a new anti-corruption agency – Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Agency (PCRMA).Of what reason and at whose expense, when we still have ICPC and EFCC?Wastage everywhere!”

@OgbeniDipo: “There is no need for a Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Agency. A new department can be created in EFCC. They can work with the CBN, Ministry of Finance, and the Nigeria Police. You cannot be increasing the size of government and asking citizens to manage austerity.”

