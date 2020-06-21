“A Party With Bunch Of Thieves” — Nigerians React To Oyegun’s APC Threat To Buhari Comment

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is becoming a threat to the legacy of Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and his regime, a former chairman of the , John Oyegun, has said.

Oyegun stated this while reacting to the leadership crisis within the APC, after a Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the ruling party.

Former Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, was declared Acting Chairman by the National Working Committee (NWC), but the National Secretary, Victor Giadom, has insisted he is in charge of the ruling party.

“Our own political party, the APC, is fast becoming the single most dangerous threat to the legacy of our government and our president.

“In the last few months we have watched how the party has brazenly subverted its own principles of internal democracy and flagrant violation of every rule of decent political engagement in a manner that makes everyone associated with its promise of change liable to be accused of either hypocrisy or apostasy,” Oyegun said in a statement, on Saturday.

He also urged the APC to remember its victory in the 2015 presidential election and the peaceful transfer of power.

According to Oyegun, that inspired other African nations, who have seen made more progress than Nigeria.

BreakingTimes gathered some reactions to Oyegun’s comment from Twitter. See below:

@Leumas_PDSL: “According to Oyegun, @OfficialAPCNg is now the constructive reason why we still tarry as a nation under @MBuhari no saraki or Dogara to blame again. I am always taken aback when I see some Nigerians still advocating for this @OfficialAPCNg … A party with bunch of thieves.”

According to Oyegun, @OfficialAPCNg is now the constructive reason why we still tarry as a nation under @MBuhari no saraki or Dogara to blame again. I am always taken aback when I see some Nigerians still advocating for this @OfficialAPCNg … A party with bunch of thieves — Leumas Samuel⏺ (@Leumas_PDSL) June 20, 2020

@ayemojubar: “APC Is Becoming Single Most Dangerous Threat To Buhari’s Legacy – Oyegun.

“What legacy is he talking about? 😂”

APC Is Becoming Single Most Dangerous Threat To Buhari’s Legacy – Oyegun.



What legacy is he talking about? 😂 — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) June 20, 2020

@OchuRasheed: “Oyegun talking about APC being threat to Buhari’s legacy😂. We don’t have Saraki/Dogara to blame again for the successful failure of the party, its now APC sabotaging Buhari’s efforts. Who be oga pata pata of this una party sef?.. Sorry, i should have ask earlier;What legacy🙄?”

Oyegun talking about APC being threat to Buhari's legacy😂. We don't have Saraki/Dogara to blame again for the successful failure of the party, its now APC sabotaging Buhari's efforts. Who be oga pata pata of this una party sef?.. Sorry, i should have ask earlier;What legacy🙄? — KOGI YOUNG STUNNER (@OchuRasheed) June 20, 2020