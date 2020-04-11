A US Military Sponsored Clinical Research Centre in Abuja —SciTech Africa

The popular blog for Science ,Technology and Innovation, @SciTech took to Twitter to report their findings on a US military sponsored research centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

The blog reported that the research centre was established in 2014 through a military to military partnership

“A #thread about the US Military sponsored CLINICAL RESEARCH CENTRE (CRC) in Abuja, Nigeria.

The CRC was established in 2014 through a United States-Nigeria military-to-military partnership. The centre has approximately 20 staff,…”

See tweet below

A #thread about the US Military sponsored CLINICAL RESEARCH CENTRE (CRC) in Abuja, Nigeria.



The CRC was established in 2014 through a United States-Nigeria military-to-military partnership. The centre has approximately 20 staff,…



1/ pic.twitter.com/xwadeUfpVk — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

..clinical laboratory and receives additional support from the Nigerian Defence Reference Laboratory (ISO 15189 accredited by American Association for Laboratory Accreditation). It has the capacity to enroll 20 new vaccine trial participants per day.



2/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

The CRC’s key research activites include the execution of clinical trials and cohort studies as well as the implementation of professional development and training programs.



3/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

Currentl Studies going on in CRC



Ebola Vaccine (Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo)•



Enrolled 38 participants −22 healthy and 16 HIV+ adults• Retention rate of 89.5% at 12 months



4/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

Study of Severe Infectious Disease in West Africa



Multi-site study designed for early identification and characterization of cases of suspected emerging infectious diseases in Nigeria, Liberia and Ghana



5/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

African HIV Cohort Study (AFRICOS)



Large, long-term cohort study at multiple African sites that evaluates HIV prevention and treatment services supported through local facilities, funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).



6/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

COMPLETED STUDIES



Ebola Vaccine (ChAd3-EBO-Z)



The 1st Ebola vaccine trial in Nigeria, conducted between Aug 2015 & Nov 2016. Enrolled 330 participants, exceeding the original sample size expectation for Nigeria by over 100%. Retention rate of 99.4% at 12 months.



7/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

TRUST HIV Cohort Study.



Prospective cohort study characterizing HIV and STI prevalence, incidence and risk behaviors among men who have sex with men (MSM).



8/ — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020

The CRC works in collaboration with a number of international collaborators including the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and its Emerging Infectious Diseases Branch & U.S. Military HIV Research Program. The Centre is supported by HJFMRI & the Nigerian Ministry of Defence. — SciTech Africa (@SciTechAfrica) April 11, 2020