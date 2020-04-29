Aba Based Lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna Rearrested Immediately After Court Granted Him Bail

Aba based lawyer, Emperor Gabriel Ogbonna, Yesterday, was granted bail by a federal high court in Umuahia and was immediately rearrested by some security operatives.

According to Nigerian Human Rights Activist, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Chief of Staff to Governor of Abia State, A.C.B. Agbazuere Esq, also a lawyer, led armed men claiming to be security operatives to stop the release of Emperor Ogbonna after 35 days of detention.

They reportedly followed the prison warders to the Correctional Center at Afara Umuahia, rearrested the lawyer and took him to their office.

Chidi Odinkalu recalled that sometime around mid-March, 2020, an allegation began to circulate on multiple social media platforms alleging that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had committed himself in an unlawful oathing ceremony, to his predecessor, Senator Theodore Orji.

The former Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission via his Twitter account, referred to 20th of March, when Emperor Ogbonna, exercising rights of expression as a citizen and resident of Abia State, posted a modest comment on these developments on his Facebook wall.

Within 24 hours of posting these comments, Emperor Ogbonna had reportedly disappeared. He was later discovered at the Umuahia Central Prison, reportedly detained on the orders of the Governor and then regularised via a remand order based on charges against his Facebook post.

“As it turns out, @EmperorOgbonna was not the 1st person to be so disappeared by @OkezieIkpeazu in this manner or for this reason. In cahoots with former CP Okon of @PoliceNG, the Governor had similarly disappeared journalist Obinna Norman for about 2 months for same reasons.

“When the Federal High Court in Umuahia granted bail to @EmperorOgbonna yesterday, he had bn detained or disappeared for about 35 days without bail or access to family on the orders of the corpulent governor, @OkezieIkpeazu.” He tweeted.

In what Odinkalu referred to “bizzare”, last week, on Wednesday, April 22nd, Governor Ikpeazu wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police, seeking the return of the state’s former commissioner of police (CP), Eneh Okon who was on seat when Emperor Ogbonna was detained.

“The detention of @EmperorOgbonna & the egregious design by the criminal enterprise masquerading as Governor in Abia State to waste him fits into a pattern that can’t be allowed to continue. Abia State deserves better than this misadventure that’s found a place to happen.” The Human Rights Activist concluded.

The wife of Empero is said to be an expectant mother, heavily pregnant and have stayed without her husband during his period of detention.