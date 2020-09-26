Abah Lauds Umahi’s Infrastructural Development In Ebonyi State

Country Director of the International Development, DAI, Joe Abah has commended the governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi for his efforts in building infrastructures and development in the state.

Abah in a tweet on Saturday explained that despite being the state with the lowest allocation from the Federal Government, the governor has been able to maximise resources to build good infrastructures that has made the state stand out.

He said, “I almost missed the road to my village house today. Since I last visited in December, the main road through the village is now a dual carriage way. Please do you have a dual carriage way in your village or is it only in EBONYI?”.

I almost missed the road to my village house today. Since I last visited in December, the main road through the village is now a dual carriage way. Please do you have a dual carriage way in your village or is it only in EBONYI?😊 pic.twitter.com/nXn1H5Ipb2 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 26, 2020

Abah was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to join a steering committee for the Nigerian Digital Identity for Development Ecosystem project alongside side Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed amongst others.

The committee was inaugurated to help drive digital identification that will help capture all Nigerians in the data system using the National Identification Number, NIN.

Some reactions from other Nigerians below;

Ebonyi is the only state right with very less port holes, concrete roads, at least the next set of politicians won't use road for campaign promises — Esomchukwu Paul (@EsomchukwuPaul) September 26, 2020

A stayed in Ebonyi for sometime (6yrs). I can't even explain how beautiful the state is. — Andrew (@andrewngozii) September 26, 2020

That means we used the same road in the last 30mins .. Ebonyi Governor is not just Working .. he’s a workaholic!! — Nwokoro Stannam (@mystannam) September 26, 2020

My NYSC was at Ebonyi. That was also where I met Bae. Doc, I guess it safe to say I am also from Ebonyi 😁. So yes, I have in my village. — Dr. August Bones (@Ausbones) September 26, 2020

I visited Ebonyi state last month and I must confess, the governor is doing a great job! The new mall and the airport (in view) is really going to announce that state for what it really is. They don't make noise, they just do their work! I can't boast of same in my state — Chidinma Chinke (@chidigood) September 26, 2020

What Villages in Ebonyi State should have been in the 90's.

Photo Credit @DrJoeAbah 2020 pic.twitter.com/o3OLWYptY7 — Black King (@kvngMOMO) September 26, 2020

My younger brother married from Ebonyi and I can confirm that for once,I drove on concrete roads for hrs without potholes, I give it to the governor, Ebonyi get beautiful roads✔️✔️ — $ingula👑👑💯 (@Officialsingula) September 26, 2020

Even God is pleased with Dave umahi. He has changed the narrative with his unprecedented achievements.



It has been a five years ground breaking feats. Ebonyi state is in God's hand. — Çhîkã ôf Ëbôñyí (@MistaChika) September 26, 2020