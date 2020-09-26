0 comments

Abah Lauds Umahi’s Infrastructural Development In Ebonyi State

Country Director of the International Development, DAI, Joe Abah has commended the governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi for his efforts in building infrastructures and development in the state.

Abah in a tweet on Saturday explained that despite being the state with the lowest allocation from the Federal Government, the governor has been able to maximise resources to build good infrastructures that has made the state stand out.

He said, “I almost missed the road to my village house today. Since I last visited in December, the main road through the village is now a dual carriage way. Please do you have a dual carriage way in your village or is it only in EBONYI?”.

Abah was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to join a steering committee for the Nigerian Digital Identity for Development Ecosystem project alongside side Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed amongst others.

The committee was inaugurated to help drive digital identification that will help capture all Nigerians in the data system using the National Identification Number, NIN.

