Abaribe To Buhari: Come Out And Condemn Herdsmen Violence

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the nation’s herdsmen crisis, saying the President needs to come out and say “I do not support these types of actions, these criminal elements.”

Abaribe, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, suggested that Buhari’s posture appeared to give fuel to the activities of these violent herdsmen.

His words: “He has to come out and everybody sees that he is owning this problem.

“Where did the President ever say that these criminal herdsmen will never be tolerated in this country? What we’ve heard from 2016 all the way down is ‘live in peace with your neighbour’ and ‘try to accommodate your countrymen’ and stuff of that nature.

“And that now enables those who are committing these crimes, that there is no punishment.

“And when you see the rest of the country, eruptions here and there, all targetted at a particular segment of people, you should be very worried. And why you should be very worried is, what is it that gives these people the impetus to continue to commit these crimes?”

Last Friday night, hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen launched an attack on Orile-Igbooro in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, killing no fewer than four persons.

Houses were reportedly set ablaze, while several people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the said attack.

Speaking on the incident, member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Wahab Haruna Abiodun Egungbohun berated the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari, on how he has been handling the security of lives and property of the people.

The lawmaker said the senseless killing by the Fulani herdsmen in Yewa area of the state is becoming unbearable as people in his constituency can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.