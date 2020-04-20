‘Abba Kyari Died In Wellington Hospital, London And Was Cremated Abroad’ — Alternate Theory On Mystery Behind His Death

Ever since former Chief of Staff (CoS), Abba Kyari passed on, a couple of theories about his death have been in circulation.

Contrary to the various announcement from the presidency, throughout the supposed period which he was ill, a political activist, has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal his findings which he titled: “(ABBA KYARI) The mystery behind his death, & the conspiracy theories ahead.”

According to @Truthfully83 (his name on Twitter) the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Abba Kyari tested positive to COVID-19 on the March 24th, 2020, alongside the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed and it was categorically stated that both cases had travel histories with Germany and the UK.

He referred to BBC Pidgin News Update which read “Coronavirus cases: Buhari Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Bauchi Govnor Bala Muhammad don catch Covid-19”

Also in reference was NCDC’s tweet:

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.”

Days later, after the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed gave update on his COVID-19 status, his self isolation and possible treatment, Nigerians became apprehensive over Abba Kyari’s status and the overwhelming silence from the presidency. Speculation started flying everywhere about Abba Kyari.

Why some claimed he was dead, others claimed the CoS was too sick. Rumors over a missing ventilator at the National Hospital, that was taken to AsoRock for Abba Kyari was also flying around. But on the 29th of March 2020, the CoS broke his silence, and issued a statement.

He said “I hope to be back at my desk soon” on the statement, he spoke about his COVID-19 status, that he is positive, but on self isolation without any symptoms. Also he said that he is working from home, but based on doctors advice, he will be transferred to Lagos for further testing.

Again, reference was made to the publication on Nigerian Newspaper, TheCable with headline: “‘I hope to be back at my desk soon’ — Abba Kyari’s last statement to the world”

After 3 days of promising to be transfered to Lagos from Abuja for further testing and treatment, Nigerians again inquired about the CoS. Because he had promised to personally pay his medical bills in Lagos. Nigerians were curious to know which medical facility Abba Kyari was in.

According to @Truthfully83, based on NCDC’s guidelines, private hospitals or unaccredited government hospitals, can not attend to COVID-19 cases. The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire denied not having knowledge of the whereabout of the CoS. Even the Commissioner Of health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, denied his presence in the state.

Again, reference was made to PUNCH’s publication titled: “Minister denies knowledge of Abba Kyari’s whereabouts in Lagos”

“That gave rise to further speculations. But from a reliable source, i got reliable information that the CoS was too sick, his condition was so critical, he was flown on a Air ambulance abroad to London. And was admitted in the ICU of Wellington Hospital, St. John’s Wood, London.” he tweeted.

Same day a rumored document of his possible sack, and replacement was released.

According to @Truthfully83, Abba Kyari was never transferred to Lagos. He wasn’t admitted in any hospital in Lagos, rather he was taken to London in an Air ambulance. This was a time When the Federal government had announced restrictions to international flights through, and from Nigeria, with all airports closed to international flights.

He also said that Based on the CoS’ medical history from Wellington Hospital, he was battling severe asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure. His condition became complicated, and he died in the early hours of Thursday 2nd of April 2020 at the Wellington hospital in London.

Information about his death trickled in. But the government did everything to hide it from the press. Kemi Olunloyo @KemiOlunloyo Was the first to break the news on twitter. She alongside @Tutsy22 tweeted indirectly about Abba Kyari’s death, that same day. 2nd of April 2020.

See below snapshot of Adetutu Balogun’s (@Tutsy22) tweet.

Also take a look at Kemi Olunloyo’s tweet.

@Truthfully83 continued:

“Based on NHS standard policy in the UK over covid 19 bodies, his body was retrieved and cremated. After series of failed diplomatic agreements, on returning his body to Nigeria for burial. AsoRock cabals found themselves in between the devil, and the deep blue sea.”

“How, and when will day break the news of Abba’s death. How will they convince Nigerians that he died in Lagos, what hospital in Lagos, should they mention? Because journalist and media houses all over Lagos and Nigeria, has been on the lookout for Abba Kyari.”

He alleged that the Federal Government decided to use Abba Kyari’s death, to clean some negative records about themselves, before announcing his demise to Nigerians. He said that they were behind the fire incidents at the Treasury House which housed the Accountant generals offices, the Corporate Affairs Commission’s (CAC) and the Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) buildings.

He said that any investigation in future, will be tied to Abba Kyari as a dead man got no case, in the court of law to answer.

“Abba Kyari died on the 2nd of April 2020. The the cabals used six days to arch their plans, used just 10 days to execute all. Before announcing his death. 3 fires at 3 major government Agency buildings, in the heart of Abuja, when the city is on lockdown. From 8-17 April.

“The govt through it’s spokesman @GarShehu. Announced the death of Abba Kyari on the 18th of April 2020. that he died on the 17th of April, without mentioning where he died. But We all remembered @BashirAhmaad to have claimed that Abba Kyari is in Lagos resting. On the 3/4/2020” He continued.

Again making reference to Bashir Ahmaad’s tweet.

@Truthfully83 pointing to some alleged oversight, he tweeted:

“Being a daft & clueless govt, they forgot to block all their tracks.

@NCDCgov & the commissioner of health in Lagos State, announced & published the number of covid 19 deaths in Lagos on the 17th of April, & their travel history. Which Abba Kyari doesn’t fit in.”

He continued:

“The Govt decides to conduct a Charade for a burial, because of politics & cover ups. Hereby exposing innocent Nigs to covid 19, through human to human transfer, why the corpse for burial was totally free of the virus. Because the corpse wasn’t Abba Kyari, he was cremated in UK.

“If you doubt this postulations, why will an @NCDCgov official remove his PPE without gloves, haven been exposed to a covid 19 corpse. When he knows how deadly the virus is? Why will an @NCDCgov official abandon his PPE by the roadside despite the level of training he had received.”

“An afterthought by FG, over widespread denial of Abba Kyari’s place of death. The FG now harm twisted the Lagos State govt through the commissioner of health, to announce a nonexistent hospital in Lagos after several hours of a staged managed funeral.

But the hospital denied it.

“The Lagos State government has said the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, died at First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital located in Ikoyi.”

Referencing PUNCH Newspaper’s publication, he tweeted:

“This is a confirmation of PREMIUM TIMES’ earlier exclusive report on the development. But the hospital had refuted the claim, describing it as a “false allegation.”

Could this be the true story behind Abba Kyari’s demise or is it just yet another conspiracy theory?