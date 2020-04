Following the death of the Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Abba Kyari, Newspaper Columnist, Farooq Kperogi has alleged that before his death, he was the one ruling the country on behalf of the Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @farooqkerogi, Kperogi said there is a yawning, potentially disorienting power vacuum in the villa now, which actually emerged really visibly since Kyari went out of circulation before his eventual death.

See tweets:

being a diabetic who was older than 65—it would have been nothing short of miraculous if he survived COVID-19. In spite of who he was, especially the last five years of his life on earth, as a Muslim, I won't speak ill of him in death. But I won't write undeserving & deodorizing — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 18, 2020

he isn't dead in order to justify the continuity of the rule in his name. Abba Kyari ruled the country on Buhari's behalf. In my viral February 22, 2020 column titled, "The Tragedy of the Abba Kyari Surrogate Presidency" (https://t.co/60f7qmhiyT) this line appeared: "Sometime in — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 18, 2020

and weeks. Mamman Daura, Buhari's nephew who introduced Kyari to Buhari, isn't only old (he is now in his early 80's) he is also now isolated from Buhari thanks to Kyari. Babagana Kingibe who has been acting on Kyari's behalf and who will probably formally replace him, doesn't — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 18, 2020

assert herself more aggressively and to work to grab power in the fashion that Turai Yar'adua did. In fact, she already started this the moment Kyari took ill. One of the first things Aisha did was to cause Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary of the State House and Kyari's dutiful — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 18, 2020

who's barely aware he's alive. The in-fighting will create noticeable cracks in the Buhari group that Osinbajo, Tinubu, and other interest groups would exploit to feather their nests and advance their interests. In other words, in the coming days and months, expect the cessation — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 18, 2020

of any pretense to governance and an unprecedentedly factious, dog-eat-dog, recriminatory fight between competing power blocs. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) April 18, 2020