Abba Kyari: Gov Okowa Commiserates With Buhari, Regime, Kyari Family

The Delta State Government has commiserated with Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, the regime and the Kyari family over the loss, Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

The Regime in the early hours of Saturday announced the passage of Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Ruler, Femi Adesina, confirmed his death in a tweet via his his Twitter handle.

Reacting in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @IAOkowa, Govermor Ifeanyi Okowa wrote:

“It is with great sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta State commiserate with President Buhari, the Kyari family and the entire Presidency on the passing away of former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.”

Mallam Abba Kyari’s death remains a great loss — given his coordinating responsibilities in the Presidency. At this critical time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May Almighty God give them the fortitude to bear this loss. Amen. — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) April 18, 2020