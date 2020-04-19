Abba Kyari’s Death: Distancing Ourselves from The Villa Not Out Of Place — Garba Shehu

Asking officials who attended the burial of the Ruler’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to distance themselves from Aso Rock Villa was “nothing extraordinary”, Senior Special Assistant to the Ruler, Garba Shehu has said.

BreakingsTimes reports that Kyari, died on Friday, April 17 after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Kyari was prayed upon at the Defense Guest House in Maitama and interred at the Gudu Cemetry in Abuja, an event attended by many dignitaries and top government officials.

Afterwards, there was a pubic outcry that the officials flouted the social distancing directive of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Reports emerged later that the officials were asked not to enter the State House, Abuja for a minimum of 14 days.

Reacting to this development, Shehu said asking officials to keep off Aso Rock was a standard procedure.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @GarShehu, he said “There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa.”

See tweets:

There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 19, 2020

For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 19, 2020