Abba Kyari’s Death: FCT Minister Condoles With Buhari, Family

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has offered the heartfelt condolences of the FCT Administration and the residents of the FCT to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Kyari family on the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the Ruler.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, FCTA, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister described the late Chief of Staff as a quintessential administrator, whose great wealth of experience spanning both the public and private sectors was positively brought to bear in the managment of the affairs of the country, including the FCT.

