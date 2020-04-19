Abba Kyari’s Death: Information Ministry Reacts To Viral Video Of Unprofessional Conduct At Gudu Cemetery

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has reacted to a viral video of showing a man pulling off his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) unprofessionally after participating in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

In a series of tweets via its official Twitter handle, the Ministry noted the Public Health Department has since taken necessary action, adding that the said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated.

See tweets below:

#COVID19: Unprofessional conduct at Gudu cemetery



The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration has noted with concern the video trending on social media, showing a man pulling off his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) unprofessionally after… pic.twitter.com/wAqx1JuBIQ — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) April 18, 2020

The Public Health Department has since taken neccasry action.

The said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated. — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) April 18, 2020

Necessary tests will conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people. — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) April 18, 2020

Residents are therefore urged to remain calm and rest assured that the FCT Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the Coronavirus in the FCT.



Dr Mohammed Kawu, Ag Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat FCTA — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) April 18, 2020