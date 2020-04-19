Abba Kyari’s Death: Information Ministry Reacts To Viral Video Of Unprofessional Conduct At Gudu Cemetery
The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has reacted to a viral video of showing a man pulling off his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) unprofessionally after participating in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.
In a series of tweets via its official Twitter handle, the Ministry noted the Public Health Department has since taken necessary action, adding that the said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated.
