0 comments

Abba Kyari’s Death: Information Ministry Reacts To Viral Video Of Unprofessional Conduct At Gudu Cemetery

by on April 19, 2020
 

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has reacted to a viral video of showing a man pulling off his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) unprofessionally after participating in the burial of the late Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

In a series of tweets via its official Twitter handle, the Ministry noted the Public Health Department has since taken necessary action, adding that the said PPE left over by the individual has been professionally evacuated and the entire cemetery has been decontaminated.

See tweets below:

READ  Labour reacts to Gov @seyiamakinde ’s sack of Oyo LG chairmen hours after inauguration
Health, Nation, News

Abba KyariGudu

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 