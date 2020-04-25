AbbaKyariFacts: Twitter users trend hashtag as sarcastic response to Abba Kyari Editorials

Reacting to News Editorials and Opinion pieces from the Economist to The Cable of Abba Kyari’s plans to lead a Revolution in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Nigerian Twitter users led by activist Ayo Sogunro ( @ayosogunro) started a sarcastic trend of tweets and replies mimicking the late Abba Kyari as some sort of messianic figure whose death stopped Nigeria from reaching Her promised land.

Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s ex Chief of Staff died on the 17th of April 2020 after contracting the Corona Virus on an official trip to Europe.