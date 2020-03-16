0 comments

Abbo Elisha Is Not Worthy To Be A Patron Of The Actors Guild Of Nigeria — Kate Henshaw

Nigerian Actress, Kate Henshaw has said that Nigeria’s youngest Senator, Abbo Elisha of the Adamawa Northern Senatorial Zone is not worthy to be a Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Sen. Elisha was honored as the National Patron of the AGN last week in Abuja.

On her verified twitter handle, @HenshawKate, she wrote: “Emeka Rollas, I cannot find your handle on Twitter, my name is Kate Henshaw and I do not mince words when I say @AbboElisha is NOT worthy to be a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. We have women in this guild and we do not want to be slapped!!”

