Abducted Agric Varsity Students In Benue, Freed

The abducted students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State have been released.

The Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, revealed this in a statement, saying that the students were returned to campus on Tuesday.

Mrs. Waku identified the released students as Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu.

However, she did not say if a ransom was paid before the students were released.

Also the spokesperson for the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the release of the students.

Though, Anene had on Monday disclosed that three students were abducted but failed to give the number of students released by the abductors.

In the statement, Anene had said, “Kidnapped students of the University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please.”