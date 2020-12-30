Abducted Auxiliary Bishop Has Not Been Killed — Owerri Archdiocese

By Seun Adeuyi

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Imo state has dismissed reports making the rounds on the death of Moses Chikwe, its abducted Auxiliary Bishop.

In a statement seen by TheBreakingTimes, the Diocesean Assistant Secretary, Nnaemeka Njezi, said that the report of the Bishop’s death is unconfirmed and misleading.

TheBreakingTimes had reported how Chikwe was kidnapped on Sunday in Owerri. His abductors had attacked him and his driver at a location close to his residence.

But unconfirmed reports emerged online on Tuesday night, saying the bishop has been killed by his abductors.

Some hours later, the Diocesean Assistant Secretary denied the rumour and asked Nigerians to continue to pray for the release of the bishop and his driver.

According to the statement, “His Grace, Most Rev Anthony J. V. Obinna, Archbishop of Owerri, hereby requests all Christ’s faithful and people of goodwill at large to disregard the purported news feed on the killing of the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe. This information is unconfirmed, misleading and does not come from the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

“We continue to appeal that all join the Archbishop in prayers for the release of Bishop Chikwe and Mr. Nduduisi Robert, his driver.”