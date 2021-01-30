Abducted Bauchi Principal Regains Freedom

By Onwuka Gerald

The abducted Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Lere in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Iliyasu Suleiman, has regained freedom after spending eight days with kidnappers.

Recall that the principal accompanied by the Auditor General of Bauchi State, Abdu Usman Aliyu, his (the AG’s) son, daughter and two others, were attacked by gunmen on their way to Kardam in Tafawa Balewa LGA.

The armed men tried kidnapping the Auditor General, on resisting, they shot him in his mouth at close range wounding him in the process.

Thinking he was dead, the gunmen left him in a pool of his blood and abducted his son and the Principal while the other occupants of the car escaped.

The 25-year-old son of the Auditor General, Zulkifiru

later escaped captivity on Monday, leaving the Principal with the kidnappers. His father however is still battling for his life at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, a family source disclosed to newsmen on Saturday that Suleiman was released in the wee hours of Saturday.

He thanked all those that played integral role in the return of their brother from the den of the kidnappers.