Abducted Catholic Priest Killed By Gunmen In Niger State

By Onwuka Gerald
A priest of the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Rev. Fr. John Gbakaan has been killed by gunmen.
According to reports, the priest was abducted and killed in Niger state on Friday night.
Another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ugochukwu Ugwoke, disclosed this via his Twitter account @ FrUgochukwu on Saturday.
Meanwhile the priest’s killing sparked outrage amongst Twitter users across the country who expressed displeasure over the country’s security architecture, especially in the Northern parts of the Nation.
