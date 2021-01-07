Abducted Delta Pastor, Three Others Released

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Police Force, Delta State Command has said an abducted pastor and three others has been released.

Punch reported that the victims were kidnapped on Monday in Ogwashi You, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed their release on Wednesday.

He could not confirm whether any ransom was paid to the gunmen before the victims were released.

“They have been released. That is all I can tell you. Whether a ransom was paid or not, I don’t know”. Onowakpoyeya said