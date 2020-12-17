Abducted Students Are In Zamfara Forest — Gov Masari

By Onwuka Gerald

Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari has said that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State are in a forest in Zamfara State.

Governor Masari while responding to questions on BBC Hausa on Wednesday night, said he was tipped that the students are in Zamfara.

“We got information that they are kept in a forest in Zamfara”, Masari said.

According to him, “We are currently negotiating with the kidnappers to ensure the release of the abducted schoolboys”.

Masari said his administration has initiated a dialogue with the abductors, assuring further that his administration would ensure release of the students.

He further debunked the allegation that the students were kidnapped by Boko Haram.