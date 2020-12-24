Abduction Of Over 300 Schoolboys Will Be The Last Of Its Kind In Katsina State – IGP

By Adejumo Enock

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, had said abduction of school children in Katsina State will never repeat itself again.

Adamu said, the recent abduction of over 300 school boys will be the last of its kind in Katsina State.

The Cable reported that the IGP said this while speaking on Wednesday before going into a meeting with top officials of the police and the police high command in Katsina.

The IGP added that the meeting is to restrategise and come up with tactics that will not give criminals the opportunity to operate in the state.

According to him, “The recent Kankara incident was unfortunate. I am in Katsina to ensure that such an incident will and shall never happen again”.

“We are in Katsina today to ensure that the state is crime-free. Internal security is the job of the police. We should never give an opportunity to criminals to operate and we have resolved not to allow either bandits or any other criminals anytime to operate either in the morning, afternoon, or at night”.

Adamu said, “That is why we are liaising with our partners including security agencies and other stakeholders like the Miyyetti Allah, not to allow bandits and other criminals to operate”.