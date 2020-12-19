Abduction: Secure Release Of All Those Still In Captivity — UN Tells FG

By Seun Adeuyi

Following the release of the abducted 344 students of Government Science School in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called for the immediate and “unconditional” release of those still in captivity

Recall that the school boys, numbering 333 were released on Thursday night, six days after they were kidnapped.

On Tuesday, Boko Haram leader had claimed responsibility for the abduction, but the Defence Headquarters dismissed it as the usual propaganda of the terrorist group.

In a note on Friday, Guterres, while commending the swift action taken by the government to rescue the students, emphasized the need to support the released children and their families with the necessary health and psychosocial support.

He called for increased efforts to safeguard schools and educational facilities in the country.

The secretary-general reiterated the solidarity and commitment of the UN to supporting the government and citizens of Nigeria in their bid to curb terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime.